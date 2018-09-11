Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 11:48 am

Alex Trebek's New Look Causes a Stir for 'Jeopardy' Fans!

Alex Trebek's New Look Causes a Stir for 'Jeopardy' Fans!
  • Alex Trebek‘s brand new look caused Jeopardy fans to talk – TMZ
  • Find out who will perform on the America’s Got Talent semi-finals – Just Jared Jr
  • Angelina Jolie stepped out with two of her kids yesterday! – Lainey Gossip
  • It looks like Pauly D is not happy with his ex – TooFab
  • Nicki Minaj is speaking out about her fight with Cardi BMTV
  • Anthony Bourdain won six Emmy awards – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Trebek, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr