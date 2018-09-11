Jimmy Kimmel & Wife Molly McNearney Bring Their Adorable Kids to a Charity Event

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney pose for family photos while attending the 2018 LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade charity event on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old talk show host and his wife Molly brought their adorable kids Jane, 4, and Billy, 1, to the event.

Nearly $1.5 million was raised at the event for childhood cancer research.

During the live auction, an impromptu dinner coordinated with Jimmy and chefs such as Adam Perry Lang, Jon Shook, and Vinny DoTolo held at his barn raised $300,000 ($100,000 three times!).

15+ pictures inside of Jimmy Kimmel with his family…