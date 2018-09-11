Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

'Bachelor in Paradise' Finale Spoilers - Who Got Engaged? Who Split Up?

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Andrew Garfield Has a New Girlfriend!

Tue, 11 September 2018 at 11:07 pm

Jimmy Kimmel & Wife Molly McNearney Bring Their Adorable Kids to a Charity Event

Jimmy Kimmel & Wife Molly McNearney Bring Their Adorable Kids to a Charity Event

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney pose for family photos while attending the 2018 LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade charity event on Saturday (September 8) in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old talk show host and his wife Molly brought their adorable kids Jane, 4, and Billy, 1, to the event.

Nearly $1.5 million was raised at the event for childhood cancer research.

During the live auction, an impromptu dinner coordinated with Jimmy and chefs such as Adam Perry Lang, Jon Shook, and Vinny DoTolo held at his barn raised $300,000 ($100,000 three times!).

15+ pictures inside of Jimmy Kimmel with his family…

Just Jared on Facebook
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 01
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 02
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 03
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 04
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 05
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 06
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 07
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 08
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 09
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 10
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 11
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 12
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 13
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 14
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 15
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 16
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 17
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 18
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 19
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 20
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 21
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 22
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 23
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 24
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 25
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 26
jimmy kimmel molly mcnearney kids 27

Photos: Getty, ABImages 2018
Posted to: Billy Kimmel, Celebrity Babies, Jane Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr