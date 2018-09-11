Joey King Was Told She Wasn't Pretty Enough for a Role

Joey King looks stunning on the cover of Euphoria Magazine‘s new issue.

The 19-year-old The Kissing Booth actress opened up to the magazine about how her upbringing raised her to have thick skin in a tough industry.

“I’ll be honest: I got told I wasn’t pretty enough for a role, and that really hurt me because it was just the harshness which unfortunately you have to become callous to,” Joey said. “But with the type of person that I am, it fuels me, even more, to stay true to myself and be myself as much as I can, and I’m so grateful I was raised that way. I was raised in a way to let things roll off my back and taking a pause before I let anything affect me.”

Joey also talked about discovering her love of acting.

“I was so enamored at how much fun I had throughout the whole experience,” she said. “That was when I was like: ‘This is was what I want to do forever.’ Even at 9, I knew, and as I’ve gotten older that love has never left, which I’m so happy and grateful for.”

