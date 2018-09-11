Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 7:29 pm

Joey King Was Told She Wasn't Pretty Enough for a Role

Joey King Was Told She Wasn't Pretty Enough for a Role

Joey King looks stunning on the cover of Euphoria Magazine‘s new issue.

The 19-year-old The Kissing Booth actress opened up to the magazine about how her upbringing raised her to have thick skin in a tough industry.

“I’ll be honest: I got told I wasn’t pretty enough for a role, and that really hurt me because it was just the harshness which unfortunately you have to become callous to,” Joey said. “But with the type of person that I am, it fuels me, even more, to stay true to myself and be myself as much as I can, and I’m so grateful I was raised that way. I was raised in a way to let things roll off my back and taking a pause before I let anything affect me.”

Joey also talked about discovering her love of acting.

“I was so enamored at how much fun I had throughout the whole experience,” she said. “That was when I was like: ‘This is was what I want to do forever.’ Even at 9, I knew, and as I’ve gotten older that love has never left, which I’m so happy and grateful for.”

For more from Joey, visit EuphoriaZine.com!
Just Jared on Facebook
joey king euphoria magazine 01
joey king euphoria magazine 02
joey king euphoria magazine 03
joey king euphoria magazine 04
joey king euphoria magazine 05

Photos: Derrick Freske
Posted to: Joey King, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B doesn't regret her brawl with Nicki Minaj - TMZ
  • Find out who won So You Think You Can Dance - Just Jared Jr
  • Brandon and Leah Jenner are splitting after six years of marriage - TooFab
  • Olivia Munn hasn't heard from Predator Shane Black director following the casting controversy - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Selena Gomez revealed the inspiration behind her new Coach collection- Just Jared Jr