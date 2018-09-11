Selena Gomez Grabs Dinner with Friends in NYC!

Top Stories
Tue, 11 September 2018 at 11:05 pm

Selena Gomez struts her way into a restaurant as she meets up with a couple of friends for dinner on Tuesday night (September 11) in New York City.

The 26-year-old singer looked super chic with a blue fur-trimmed leather jacket, red plaid trousers and heels for her night out on the town.

Earlier that day, Selena radiant as she sat front row at the Coach fashion show as she stepped out for New York Fashion Week.

