Emma Thompson & Fionn Whitehead Premiere 'The Children Act' in NYC!
Emma Thompson suited up for the premiere of The Children Act!
The 59-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the event on Tuesday night (September 11) at Walter Reade Theater in New York City.
She was joined at the premiere by her co-star Fionn Whitehead as well as writer Ian McEwan and producer Duncan Kenworthy.
Other attendees included Diane Sawyer and Audra McDonald.
The film follows a judge who takes on a case involving a teenage boy who is refusing a blood transfusion on religious principle.
The Children Act hits theaters on September 14th.