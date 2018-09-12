Top Stories
Wed, 12 September 2018 at 1:26 am

Kendall Jenner's Leaked Photo Shoot for Russell James Is Breaking the Internet

A new photo shoot featuring Kendall Jenner is breaking the internet.

The 22-year-old model is wearing absolutely nothing at all while running along the beach and riding a horse in a photo shoot for photographer Russell James‘ upcoming book “Angels.”

The images leaked online on Tuesday (September 11) and TMZ reports that they were “stolen from James and released without permission.” We will not be linking to them or featuring any of the unapproved images.

Kendall and her sisters are no stranger to risque photo shoots, though we haven’t seen Kendall quite like this before.

ICYMI: Kendall stepped out in Paris on Tuesday wearing a totally sheer dress.
Photos: Getty
