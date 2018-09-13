John Legend Joins 'The Voice' as Season 16 Coach!

John Legend is coming to The Voice!

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of ‘The Voice,’” John said (via Variety). “I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

John will not be a coach until season 16, which will debut in the spring. Season 15, which will debut on September 24, features coaches Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Jennifer will give up her seat to John for season 16.