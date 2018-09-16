Top Stories
Sun, 16 September 2018 at 1:49 pm

Jennifer Aniston Stops By Netflix's Pre-Emmys Party!

Jennifer Aniston poses for a photo with Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos at his Emmy nominee party on Saturday (September 15) in Los Angeles.

Jennifer will star in Netflix’s upcoming movie Murder Mystery opposite Adam Sandler.

Other attendees at the event include Tina Fey, Alison Brie with Glow co-stars Betty Gilpin and Jackie Tohn, Jason Bateman with wife Amanda, Michael Douglas, Diane Keaton, Carol Kane, Leslie Jones, Sarah Paulson, and Fuller House‘s Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin and John Stamos with Caitlin McHugh.

The Emmys are set to air on Monday! The Crown received the most nominations for the streaming giant, with 13 total.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alison Brie, Amanda Anka, Andrea Barber, Betty Gilpin, Caitlin McHugh, Carol Kane, Diane Keaton, Hannah Gadsby, Jackie Tohn, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Lori Loughlin, Michael Douglas, Sarah Paulson, Tina Fey

