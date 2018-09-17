Top Stories
Mon, 17 September 2018 at 11:55 am

Claire Foy Is Lisbeth Salander in 'Girl In The Spider's Web' Trailer - Watch Now

Claire Foy Is Lisbeth Salander in 'Girl In The Spider's Web' Trailer - Watch Now

The new trailer for The Girl In The Spider’s Web has just debuted!

Claire Foy is taking over the role of Lisbeth Salander, previously played by Rooney Mara.

Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, and Sylvia Hoeks also star in the film, in theaters on November 9.

In addition to the new trailer, a brand new poster for the film also debuted! Check out the two posters that have been released in the gallery.

Watch the brand new trailer for the film below…
