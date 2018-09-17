Michelle Dockery Brings 'Godless' to Emmy Awards 2018!

Michelle Dockery looked so whimsical while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 36-year-old Godless actress stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Dockery

Michelle is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Godless, which is also up for Outstanding Limited Series.

She was also joined by her co-stars Elisa Perry and Kayli Carter.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Sophia Webster shoes and Platinum by Harry Winston jewelry. Kayli is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress. Elisa is wearing a Jovani dress and Hearts On Fire jewelry.