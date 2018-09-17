Top Stories
Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Emmys 2018: Nearly 100 Winners Have Already Been Revealed!

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Pack on the PDA in London

Mon, 17 September 2018 at 9:50 pm

Michelle Dockery Brings 'Godless' to Emmy Awards 2018!

Michelle Dockery Brings 'Godless' to Emmy Awards 2018!

Michelle Dockery looked so whimsical while hitting the carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The 36-year-old Godless actress stepped out at the award ceremony on Monday evening (September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michelle Dockery

Michelle is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Godless, which is also up for Outstanding Limited Series.

She was also joined by her co-stars Elisa Perry and Kayli Carter.

If you missed it, you can check out the full list of nominations as well as the full list of presenters set to take the stage tonight.

Make sure to tune in to the Emmys tonight on NBC!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress, Sophia Webster shoes and Platinum by Harry Winston jewelry. Kayli is wearing a Sachin & Babi dress. Elisa is wearing a Jovani dress and Hearts On Fire jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 01
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 02
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 03
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 04
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 05
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 06
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 07
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 08
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 09
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 10
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 11
michelle dockery 2018 emmy awards 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Emmy Awards, Elisa Perry, Emmy Awards, Kayli Carter, Michelle Dockery

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kanye West is reportedly getting into the movie production business - TMZ
  • This major character was almost re-cast in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming Julie Chen for standing by her husband - TooFab
  • The Weather Channel is standing by their over-dramatic reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This girl group enjoyed a night out in London - Just Jared Jr