Justin Bieber Serenades Hailey Baldwin with Outdoor Performance at Buckingham Palace!

Just Jared Readers Liked These 10 Celebrity Emmy Looks the Most!

Emmys 2018 - Complete Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Tue, 18 September 2018 at 5:46 pm

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Bring 'A Simple Favor' to Paris!

Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Bring 'A Simple Favor' to Paris!

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Simple Favor on Tuesday (September 18) at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

The co-stars were joined on the red carpet by director Paul Feig.

A Simple Favor opened at the domestic box office this past weekend with a stellar opening of $16 million.

Earlier in the day, Blake was seen stepping out in another suit. The ladies stepped out for the London premiere the night before.

