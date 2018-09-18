Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Bring 'A Simple Favor' to Paris!

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Simple Favor on Tuesday (September 18) at Cinema UGC Normandie in Paris, France.

The co-stars were joined on the red carpet by director Paul Feig.

A Simple Favor opened at the domestic box office this past weekend with a stellar opening of $16 million.

Earlier in the day, Blake was seen stepping out in another suit. The ladies stepped out for the London premiere the night before.

