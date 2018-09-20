Julie Chen Moonves to Continue as 'Big Brother' Host Next Year

Julie Chen Moonves will reportedly continue with Big Brother until at least through the end of the next season, as long as CBS renews the long-running reality competition series.

The longtime host announced that she has left her job at The Talk following her husband Leslie Moonves‘ oust from CBS.

Chen Moonves is contracted to host one more season of Celebrity Big Brother and one more season of the regular edition of the show, and she plans on sticking to her contractual obligations, according to Deadline.

The season 20 finale of Big Brother airs next Wednesday. Julie has added Moonves to her last name to show support for her husband, who was recently accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women.