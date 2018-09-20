Kelly Clarkson Calls Out iHeartRadio for Not Playing Her Songs

Top Stories
Thu, 20 September 2018 at 6:40 pm

Kelly Clarkson is calling out radio conglomerate iHeartRadio for not playing her music on her stations.

The radio company’s main account tweeted out that she will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas and then congratulated her on the announcement of her daytime talk show.

“@kelly_clarkson is doing it all,” they tweeted. Kelly replied, “….except for getting my songs played on your stations. I guess I’m cool enough to invite but not cool enough to play my record. #truth #check #seeyasaturday HAHAHAHAHAHA.”

The most successful song from Kelly‘s 2017 album Meaning of Life, “Love So Soft,” only reached number 21 on the Pop Songs airplay chart. The song didn’t receive enough love from radio stations around the country.
