Top Stories
Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato Photographed for First Time Amid Rehab Stay

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

Janel Parrish's Father-in-Law Killed By Drunk Driver Before Wedding to Chris Long

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj &amp; Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

It Looks Like Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Could Run Into Each Other Again...

Sun, 23 September 2018 at 7:39 pm

Lily-Rose Depp Brings 'A Faithful Man' to San Sebastian Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp Brings 'A Faithful Man' to San Sebastian Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp attends a press conference for her new movie A Faithful Man at the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 22) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 19-year-old actress and model was joined by her co-stars Louis Garrel and Laetitia Casta at a photo call earlier in the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily-Rose Depp

A couple of days before Lily-Rose wished her best friend Grace Leichter a “Happy Birthday”.

“happy bday my best friend the one and only @graceleichter ❤️💍 there’s no one quite like you Gracie !!!! I love you!” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the month, Lily-Rose and her co-stars premiered their movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 01
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 02
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 03
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 04
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 05
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 06
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 07
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 08
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 09
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 10
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 11
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 12
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 13
lily rose depp brings a faithful man to san sebastian film festival 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Laetitia Casta, Lily Rose Depp, Louis Garrel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Katt Williams reportedly isn't cooperating with police in his gun investigation - TMZ
  • Dylan Sprouse had tons of support at the premiere of his new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Josh Groban reacts to being the subject of one of Katy Perry's hit songs - TooFab
  • The reviews are in for Joaquin Phoenix's new movie - Lainey Gossip
  • This YouTuber just bravely came out as bisexual - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Bieber is perfectly healthy - Gossip Cop