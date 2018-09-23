Lily-Rose Depp Brings 'A Faithful Man' to San Sebastian Film Festival

Lily-Rose Depp attends a press conference for her new movie A Faithful Man at the 2018 San Sebastian Film Festival on Saturday (September 22) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 19-year-old actress and model was joined by her co-stars Louis Garrel and Laetitia Casta at a photo call earlier in the day.

A couple of days before Lily-Rose wished her best friend Grace Leichter a “Happy Birthday”.

“happy bday my best friend the one and only @graceleichter ❤️💍 there’s no one quite like you Gracie !!!! I love you!” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the month, Lily-Rose and her co-stars premiered their movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.