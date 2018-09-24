Zoe Kravitz to Play John Cusack's Role for 'High Fidelity' Series!

Zoe Kravitz will be starring in an upcoming High Fidelity television series, which will focus on the female perspective!

The 29-year-old actress will play the John Cusack role in a gender-swapped take on the 2000 feature film, which was based on Nick Hornsby‘s novel.

Zoe will “star as the ultimate music fan and record store owner who is obsessed with pop culture and top five lists,” according to THR.

The new High Fidelity series will debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which will launch in late 2019.

Zoe‘s mom Lisa Bonet actually starred in the movie!