Tue, 25 September 2018 at 8:53 pm

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Revealed - Meet the 12 Celebs!

'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors' Cast Revealed - Meet the 12 Celebs!

The cast of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors was just announced ahead of the show’s season premiere in a couple weeks!

12 young celebs will be paired with 12 junior pros and each pair will be mentored by one of the pros from the adult version of Dancing With the Stars.

The new series kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, October 7 and episodes will air each Sunday night.

Judges for the series are Val Chmerkovskiy, Adam Rippon, and choreographer Mandy Moore; with Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz hosting.

Click through the slideshow to meet the cast of Dancing With the Stars Juniors…
Photos: ABC
