Thu, 27 September 2018 at 1:39 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Dines Out with Model Luka Sabbat, 20

Kourtney Kardashian makes her way back to her car after dining out at Crossroads Kitchen on Wednesday night (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old reality star was joined for dinner by 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat, among others, for the night out. You can see all the photos in the gallery below.

Luka appeared to be wearing a hat that read “Kardashian” in gold lettering for the night out.

Photos: Wenn, SplashNewsOnline
