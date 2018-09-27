Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 6:14 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Added 'Feminine Tweaks' To Her Fashion Suit Line

Vanessa Hudgens Added 'Feminine Tweaks' To Her Fashion Suit Line

Vanessa Hudgens hides her face under a cap while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (September 27).

Just recently, the 29-year-old actress announced that she’d be launching a line of women’s fashion and business suits next month, and is opening up about it in a new interview.

“I was like a kid in the candy store picking out buttons and fabrics and details,” Vanessa shared with Page Six. “Whenever you step into a new pair of shoes, it’s slightly terrifying, but I knew what my vision was.”

She adds that she made certain feminine tweaks to each piece to ensure a flattering fit, including pulling up the torso on a jumpsuit so it “hugs the backline of the lower back — and looks really great on the butt!”

Vanessa‘s suit collection will be out on October 11th.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 01
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 02
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 03
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 04
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 05
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 06
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 07
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 08
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 09
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 10
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 11
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 12
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 13
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 14
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 15
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 16
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 17
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 18
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 19
vanessa hudgens pilates class suits style 20

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Fashion, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop