Vanessa Hudgens Added 'Feminine Tweaks' To Her Fashion Suit Line

Vanessa Hudgens hides her face under a cap while leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (September 27).

Just recently, the 29-year-old actress announced that she’d be launching a line of women’s fashion and business suits next month, and is opening up about it in a new interview.

“I was like a kid in the candy store picking out buttons and fabrics and details,” Vanessa shared with Page Six. “Whenever you step into a new pair of shoes, it’s slightly terrifying, but I knew what my vision was.”

She adds that she made certain feminine tweaks to each piece to ensure a flattering fit, including pulling up the torso on a jumpsuit so it “hugs the backline of the lower back — and looks really great on the butt!”



Vanessa‘s suit collection will be out on October 11th.