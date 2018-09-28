Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Palermo & Zara Larsson Step Out for Balmain Paris Show!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Palermo happily strike a pose together while attending the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old model and Olivia, 32, were joined in the front row of the presentation by Zara Larsson, Matt Pokora, Georgina Rodriguez, Caroline Vreeland and Vic Mensa.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Earlier in the week, Alessandra rocked a sparkling gown while hitting the carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

20+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio and more at the Balmain show…