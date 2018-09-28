Top Stories
Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Ariana Grande Breaks Down in Emotional Twitter Spree, Begs for 'One Okay Day'

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Fri, 28 September 2018 at 10:45 am

Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Palermo & Zara Larsson Step Out for Balmain Paris Show!

Alessandra Ambrosio, Olivia Palermo & Zara Larsson Step Out for Balmain Paris Show!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Olivia Palermo happily strike a pose together while attending the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old model and Olivia, 32, were joined in the front row of the presentation by Zara Larsson, Matt Pokora, Georgina Rodriguez, Caroline Vreeland and Vic Mensa.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

Earlier in the week, Alessandra rocked a sparkling gown while hitting the carpet at the Gala for the Global Ocean hosted by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

20+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio and more at the Balmain show…
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 01
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 02
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 03
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 04
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 05
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 06
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 07
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 08
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 09
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 10
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 11
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 12
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 13
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 14
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 15
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 16
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 17
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 18
alessandra ambrosio olivia palermo zara larsson step out for balmain paris show 19

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Jacopo Raule; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Caroline Vreeland, Georgina Rodriguez, Matt Pokora, Olivia Palermo, Vic Mensa, Zara Larsson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cher's Malibu home was swarmed by police - find out why - TMZ
  • Another actress almost played Betty on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • The Murphy Brown reboot featured a major surprise guest! - TooFab
  • Gwyneth Paltrow spends her birthday shopping for lingerie - Lainey Gossip
  • Kaia Gerber reveals which famous supermodel gave her modeling advice - Just Jared Jr
  • This A-list couple isn't splitting up - Gossip Cop