Lindsay Lohan Gets Punched in Face After Trying to Take Kids She Believed Were Trafficking Victims (Video)

Tom Holland & Zendaya Are Surrounded By Pigeons on 'Spider-Man' Set in Italy

Taylor Swift Attends Boyfriend Joe Alwyn's Movie Premiere!

Kanye West Invites a Homeless Man Into the Studio (Video)

Sat, 29 September 2018 at 11:31 am

Take a Look Inside Celine's First Show from Hedi Slimane with Lady Gaga & More!

Take a Look Inside Celine's First Show from Hedi Slimane with Lady Gaga & More!

Lady Gaga sits alongside designer Karl Lagerfeld in the front row at the Celine fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday (September 28) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old A Star Is Born actress was at the show to check out designer Hedi Slimane‘s first collection as the artistic designer of Celine. This marks the first time that the brand has done menswear!

More stars who stepped out for the event included directors Lee Daniels and Gus Van Sant, actor Will Peltz, musician Mark Ronson, model Natalia Vodianova, and actress Catherine Deneuve, among others.

Check out more photos of Gaga arriving for the show!
Photos: Celine
