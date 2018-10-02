Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Joaquin Phoenix & Zazie Beetz Film a Scene Together for 'Joker' Movie

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Speaks About Demi's Progress at Rehab

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

Duchess Kate Middleton Returns From Materinty Leave in First Official Appearance Since Giving Birth!

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 9:19 am

Cate Blanchett Honors South Sudanese Surgeon with 2018 Nansen Award!

Cate Blanchett Honors South Sudanese Surgeon with 2018 Nansen Award!

Cate Blanchett hits the stage to present during UNHCR’s 2018 Nansen Refugee Award ceremony held on Monday (October 1) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, presented the award to South Sudanese doctor Evan Atar Adaha, a surgeon and medical director at a hospital in Bunj.

Evan Atar Adaha was awarded the 2018 UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award for his outstanding 20-year commitment in providing medical services to people forced to flee conflict.

This award is not for me as an individual. The award is for my team back in Maban,” Evan expressed.

FYI: Cate is wearing an Alberta Ferretti suit.
Just Jared on Facebook
cate blanchett honors south sudanese surgeon with 2018 nansen award 01
cate blanchett honors south sudanese surgeon with 2018 nansen award 02
cate blanchett honors south sudanese surgeon with 2018 nansen award 03
cate blanchett honors south sudanese surgeon with 2018 nansen award 04

Credit: Cyril Zingaro; Photos: AFP / Getty Images
Posted to: Cate Blanchett

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Louis C.K. has taken the stage again - TMZ
  • Val Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson shared a super cute moment during DWTS' opening number - Just Jared Jr
  • Meghan Markle's sister is apologizing - TooFab
  • Fans are getting a first look at Elton John's biopic Rocketman - Lainey Gossip
  • Shawn Mendes is explaining his social media absence - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ben Affleck planning on proposing to Shauna Sexton after rehab? - Gossip Cop