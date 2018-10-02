Cate Blanchett Honors South Sudanese Surgeon with 2018 Nansen Award!

Cate Blanchett hits the stage to present during UNHCR’s 2018 Nansen Refugee Award ceremony held on Monday (October 1) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 49-year-old actress, who is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, presented the award to South Sudanese doctor Evan Atar Adaha, a surgeon and medical director at a hospital in Bunj.

Evan Atar Adaha was awarded the 2018 UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award for his outstanding 20-year commitment in providing medical services to people forced to flee conflict.

This award is not for me as an individual. The award is for my team back in Maban,” Evan expressed.

