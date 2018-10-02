Top Stories
Ben Affleck Looks So Buff in New Photos!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2018 Week 2 Recap - See the Scores!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Couple Up for Parisian Date Night!

Here's New Details for Cardi B's Upcoming Music!

Tue, 02 October 2018 at 5:00 am

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Have a Romantic Date Night

Sofia Vergara holds on to husband Joe Manganiello‘s arm while making their way out of Avra Restaurant on Friday night (September 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress recently shared some “funny and sweet and sad” facts about Joe‘s game day traditions when watching football.

“He always has to like…and it’s kind of like funny and sweet and sad…um, sometimes he’s all dressed up, like socks, underwear, shirt, everything, hat and rings and he’s alone,” Sofia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Sofia also talked about Joe‘s love for the Pittsburgh Steelers!
