Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Have a Romantic Date Night

Sofia Vergara holds on to husband Joe Manganiello‘s arm while making their way out of Avra Restaurant on Friday night (September 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old actress recently shared some “funny and sweet and sad” facts about Joe‘s game day traditions when watching football.

“He always has to like…and it’s kind of like funny and sweet and sad…um, sometimes he’s all dressed up, like socks, underwear, shirt, everything, hat and rings and he’s alone,” Sofia said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Sofia also talked about Joe‘s love for the Pittsburgh Steelers!