Lea Michele & Mom Edith Are Totally Twinning in New York!

Lea Michele and her mom Edith are totally twinning in these new photos!

The 32-year-old actress and her mom both dressed in black sweater and jeans while running errands on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lea Michele

Lea was in the Big Apple this weekend for a friend’s wedding.

“Such a great weekend getaway watching our good friends get married! Can’t believe we‘re next! 😍💍,” Lea captioned the below Instagram photo of her and fiance Zandy Reich.