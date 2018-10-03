Top Stories
Fan Bingbing Releases Apology Statement, Breaks Silence on Tax Evasion Case

Jamie Dornan Gets Soakin' Wet for Charity on 'Ellen' (Video)

Pregnant Troian Bellisario Spotted Running Errands with Husband Patrick J. Adams

What Do Lindsay Lohan's Friends Think After Her Incident in Paris?

Wed, 03 October 2018 at 6:00 am

Lea Michele & Mom Edith Are Totally Twinning in New York!

Lea Michele and her mom Edith are totally twinning in these new photos!

The 32-year-old actress and her mom both dressed in black sweater and jeans while running errands on Monday (October 1) in New York City.

Lea was in the Big Apple this weekend for a friend’s wedding.

“Such a great weekend getaway watching our good friends get married! Can’t believe we‘re next! 😍💍,” Lea captioned the below Instagram photo of her and fiance Zandy Reich.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Lea Michele

