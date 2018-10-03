Olivia Wilde Visits Tiny Home That Literally Runs on Dunkin!

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she visits the “America Runs On Dunkin” tiny house on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a pink and red dress with white boots as she partnered up with Dunkin Donuts as they debuted the tiny house that runs on Dunkin – literally!

The tiny home is powered by fuel made from 80,000 lbs of recycled coffee grinds.

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Kate Spade New York dress and shoes.

