Wed, 03 October 2018 at 12:52 am

Olivia Wilde Visits Tiny Home That Literally Runs on Dunkin!

Olivia Wilde Visits Tiny Home That Literally Runs on Dunkin!

Olivia Wilde is all smiles as she visits the “America Runs On Dunkin” tiny house on Tuesday afternoon (October 2) in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a pink and red dress with white boots as she partnered up with Dunkin Donuts as they debuted the tiny house that runs on Dunkin – literally!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Olivia Wilde

The tiny home is powered by fuel made from 80,000 lbs of recycled coffee grinds.

ICYMI, Olivia ran into another actress arriving at LAX Airport earlier this week!

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Kate Spade New York dress and shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Olivia Wilde at the event..
Photos: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Dunkin' Donuts
