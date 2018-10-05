Lady Gaga Calls Out Donald Trump on 'Late Show' for Mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford - Watch Here!

Lady Gaga appeared on The Late Show on Thursday (October 4) and took the time to open up about her thoughts on the recent hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the testimony from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

“When it comes to the political stuff with you I’m going to say bring it on,” the 32-year-old A Star is Born actress told Stephen after he asked if she’d be willing to talk about it. “Because what I have seen on the news with this debate of Kavanaugh versus Dr. Ford, it’s one of the most upsetting things I’ve ever witnessed.”

“I will tell you something because I am a sexual assault survivor and the truth is, you know, [Donald] Trump the other day was speaking at a rally and he said, ‘She has no memory of how she got to the party, should we trust that she remembers the assault?’ And the answer is yes!,” Gaga said. “And I’ll tell you exactly why. I also that this woman is smart because she’s a psychologist. She’s no dummy. If someone is assault or experiences trauma there is science and scientific proof — it’s biology — that people change. The brain changes. And literally what it does, is it takes the trauma and it puts it in a box and it files it away and it shuts it so that we can survive the pain.”

“When this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered and that box opened,” Gaga concluded. “And when that box opened she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.”



