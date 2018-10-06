Jon Hamm & David Tennant Debut 'Good Omens' Trailer at NY Comic-Con 2018 - Watch Now!

Jon Hamm and David Tennant join co-stars Miranda Richardson and Michael Sheen as they arrive at the 2018 New York Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon (October 6) at the Javits Center in New York City.

The stars stopped by the event to promote their upcoming Amazon Video miniseries Good Omens – and debuted the first trailer of the show!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

The six-episode series will follow demon Crowley (David) and the angel Aziraphale (Michael) seek to prevent the coming of the antichrist, ending in a final battle between Heave and Hell.

Good Omens will premiere on Amazon Video in early 2019.

Watch the trailer below!

10+ pictures inside of the cast at the event…