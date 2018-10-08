Joey King Shaves Her Head for 'The Act' - See Her New Look!

Joey King just shaved her head!

The 19-year-old actress debuted her new haircut on Monday (October 8) with Allure.

“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it. No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave, I’m just cutting my hair off,’” she explained.

This is also the third time Joey‘s shaved her head in eight years!

Joey stars in The Act, Hulu’s new anthology series about strange and tragic true-crime stories. She plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who killed her mother Dee Dee (played by Patricia Arquette) after years of forcing her to live life as a seriously ill child when, in fact, she was healthy. In the process, Dee Dee kept Gypsy’s head shaved so she would look like a cancer patient.

“I know this sounds crazy, and not a lot of people will agree with me, but I think every woman should shave her head at least once in her life. It’s not like they’re going to regret it 10 years down the line when their hair is long again. It’s something that’s very freeing, really fun, and really empowering,” she added.

