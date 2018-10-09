Ciara & Son Future Jr. Pose at American Music Awards 2018!

It’s a mommy-son moment on the red carpet for Ciara and four-year-old Future Jr. at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Ciara will be performing “Dose” and “Level Up” with Missy Elliott during the ceremony.

“Selfies With My Sis Miss. @MissyMisDemeanorElliot @AMAs Rehearsals Special Moments #LevelUp #Dose,” she wrote on her Instagram before the show.

The host of this year’s show is Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mom Diana Ross is a six-time AMA winner. Make sure to watch the show at 8/7c on ABC!

FYI: Ciara is wearing a DSquared2 dress and shoes and Pandora jewelry.