Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner Head to Bella Hadid's Birthday Party in NYC!
Kendall Jenner struts her way out of her hotel as she heads to her ride on Tuesday night (October 9) in New York City.
The 22-year-old model looked cool in a red turtleneck and black leather pants as she stepped out for the night to celebrate BFF Bella Hadid‘s birthday!
Also spotted leaving the same hotel a couple minutes later, was Bella‘s younger Anwar Hadid – who Kendall has been rumored to be hooking up with.
Across town, Gigi Hadid was spotted rocking a sheer outfit as she headed to Bella‘s birthday party.