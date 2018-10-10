Top Stories
AMAs Best Dressed 2018 - 10 Must-See Red Carpet Looks!

Lana Del Rey & Azealia Banks Battle It Out on Social Media

2018 American Music Awards - Full Coverage!

Emma Watson Begins Filming 'Little Women' - First Look Set Photos!

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 2:59 am

Gigi Hadid & Kendall Jenner Head to Bella Hadid's Birthday Party in NYC!

Kendall Jenner struts her way out of her hotel as she heads to her ride on Tuesday night (October 9) in New York City.

The 22-year-old model looked cool in a red turtleneck and black leather pants as she stepped out for the night to celebrate BFF Bella Hadid‘s birthday!

Also spotted leaving the same hotel a couple minutes later, was Bella‘s younger Anwar Hadid – who Kendall has been rumored to be hooking up with.

Across town, Gigi Hadid was spotted rocking a sheer outfit as she headed to Bella‘s birthday party.
