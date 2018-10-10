Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 9:40 pm

NCT 127 Step Out in LA Ahead of 'Regular-Irregular' Album Release!

NCT 127 Step Out in LA Ahead of 'Regular-Irregular' Album Release!

NCT 127 show off fun colors and prints while heading into an office building!

The South Korean musical group was spotted out and about on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Doyoung, Jungwoo, Johnny, Winwin, Haechan, and Taeyong were all seen walking into the building together.

The next day, the guys looked dapper while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Their studio album Regular-Irregular is set to drop this Friday, and it includes the English language version of their new song “Regular.”

Check out a photo of the group traveling back to Korea on Wednesday below!
Just Jared on Facebook
nct 127 step out in la ahead of regular irregular album release01
nct 127 step out in la ahead of regular irregular album release02
nct 127 step out in la ahead of regular irregular album release03
nct 127 step out in la ahead of regular irregular album release04
nct 127 step out in la ahead of regular irregular album release05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: NCT 127

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop