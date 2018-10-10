NCT 127 Step Out in LA Ahead of 'Regular-Irregular' Album Release!

NCT 127 show off fun colors and prints while heading into an office building!

The South Korean musical group was spotted out and about on Monday (October 8) in Los Angeles.

Doyoung, Jungwoo, Johnny, Winwin, Haechan, and Taeyong were all seen walking into the building together.

The next day, the guys looked dapper while hitting the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards.

Their studio album Regular-Irregular is set to drop this Friday, and it includes the English language version of their new song “Regular.”

Check out a photo of the group traveling back to Korea on Wednesday below!