Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 11:19 pm

Shonda Rhimes Compares Her Netflix Deal to Christmas!

Shonda Rhimes Compares Her Netflix Deal to Christmas!

Shonda Rhimes looks radiant on the cover of one of Elle‘s eight Women in Hollywood covers, on newsstands October 23.

Here is what the television producer – who is behind shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal – had to share with the mag:

On her deal with Netflix: “I keep hearing about how I got lured away, as if somebody wagged a piece of candy in front of me. But really, it was me deciding I had a vision, and [Netflix’s chief content officer] Ted Sarandos shared that vision. I wanted to be able to decide what kind of shows we were going to make and how we were going to make them. So to have that kind of power has been an amazing experience so far. It’s also a little bit like Christmas because there’s a very ‘Yes, we can’ attitude. Almost so much that we have to be careful what we ask for, like, ‘Don’t ask for the moon, because they will build you the moon.’”

On what she tells her daughters about success: “For a long time, my oldest daughter thought I was a doctor, because I was always at work, and it was a hospital. Now she’s 16, so she doesn’t think that anymore. My little ones are six and four and think there’s a land called Shonda. They don’t really understand how it relates to their mother, but it’s nice that they understand that women go to work and enjoy it, and that you can have a business and be in charge.”

For more from Shonda, visit Elle.com!
Photos: Zoey Grossman
Posted to: Magazine, Shonda Rhimes

