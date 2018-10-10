Viola Davis & Michelle Rodriguez Open BFI Film Festival with 'Widows'

Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez walk the red carpet at the opening night gala for the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday night (October 10) in London, England.

The actresses attended the premiere of their new movie Widows that night alongside co-star Daniel Kaluuya and director Steve McQueen.

Viola was joined at the event by her husband Julius Tennon.

FYI: Viola is wearing an Akris gown. Michelle is wearing a Julianna Bass gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and APM Monaco jewelry.

