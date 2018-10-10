Top Stories
Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 6:21 pm

Viola Davis & Michelle Rodriguez Open BFI Film Festival with 'Widows'

Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez walk the red carpet at the opening night gala for the 2018 BFI London Film Festival on Wednesday night (October 10) in London, England.

The actresses attended the premiere of their new movie Widows that night alongside co-star Daniel Kaluuya and director Steve McQueen.

Viola was joined at the event by her husband Julius Tennon.

FYI: Viola is wearing an Akris gown. Michelle is wearing a Julianna Bass gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, and APM Monaco jewelry.

30+ pictures inside of Viola Davis and Michelle Rodriguez on the red carpet…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Daniel Kaluuya, Julius Tennon, Michelle Rodriguez, Steve McQueen, Viola Davis

