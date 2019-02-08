Terry Crews Says He Was Extorted By National Enquirer With Fake Prostitution Stories

Terry Crews says he was targeted by the National Enquirer and its parent company American Media, like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter to explain that the company tried to silence him in his lawsuit against WME by creating fake stories about him and prostitutes.

“This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against @wme and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes — and even went so far as creating fake receipts,” Terry wrote in a response to a story about Jeff on Twitter.

He added, “I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked.”

