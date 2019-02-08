Top Stories
Fri, 08 February 2019 at 8:33 pm

Terry Crews Says He Was Extorted By National Enquirer With Fake Prostitution Stories

Terry Crews Says He Was Extorted By National Enquirer With Fake Prostitution Stories

Terry Crews says he was targeted by the National Enquirer and its parent company American Media, like Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter to explain that the company tried to silence him in his lawsuit against WME by creating fake stories about him and prostitutes.

“This same company, AMI, tried to silence me in my lawsuit against @wme and Adam Venit by fabricating stories of me with prostitutes — and even went so far as creating fake receipts,” Terry wrote in a response to a story about Jeff on Twitter.

He added, “I called their bluff by releasing their threats online. They blinked.”

Pictured inside: Jeff attending the 2019 MAKERS Conference on Friday (February 8) at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, Calif.

  • Anna

    Glad he’s fighting back. It’s kind of sad how he’s fighting alone. If he was a woman, there’d be hoards of people behind him, outraged and boycotting. I stand behind you my guy! ✊

  • Billy Bunter

    This all starts with trump. When he’s in Vietnam, it would be a good time to take him out permanently