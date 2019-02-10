Darren Criss Looks So Handsome at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Party!

Darren Criss flashes a smile on the red carpet as he arrives at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant on Saturday night (February 9) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 32-year-old actor and singer looked handsome in a blue, velvet blazer over a black T-shirt as he stepped out for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Earlier in the day, Darren and fiancee Mia Swier were spotted holding hands as they stopped by a friend’s house for a party.

10+ pictures inside of Darren Criss at the party…