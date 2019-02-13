Miranda Kerr Visits Kora Organics Pop Up Shop at The Grove!

Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 1:36 pm

Miranda Kerr keeps it cute and sophisticated while striking a pose at her Kora Organics Pop Up Shop at The Grove on Tuesday (February 12) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old supermodel was in attendance to showcase a variety of products from her organic cosmetics company Kora Organics.

“Come meet me at @thegrovela TONIGHT from 6-8pm!,” Miranda captioned with her Instagram post ahead of the event. “The first 200 people to spend $38 or more at our @koraorganics Pop Shop will get to come to our event and snap a signed Polaroid with me. Everyone will also receive a free reiki session and a rose quartz crystal to take home! The event will be at @189bydominiqueansel and all guests will enjoy refreshments & delicious appetizers from Dominique Ansel too! Can’t wait to see you all there 💗”
Photos: MOVI Inc. , Backgrid USA
