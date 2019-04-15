Ariana Grande’s Set List for Coachella 2019 Revealed!

Ariana Grande‘s set at the 2019 Coachella Music Festival just ended, closing out the first weekend of the annual festival, and we have the full set list right here!

The 25-year-old entertainer brought out a ton of special guests throughout the night and sang so many of her big hits.

NSYNC joined Ari to perform her song “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and their song “Tearin’ Up My Heart.”

Later in the show, Nicki Minaj surprised the crowd by joining Ariana on both “Side to Side” and “Bang Bang.”

Diddy and Mase dropped in to perform their song “Mo Money Mo Problems” with her.

If you missed the show, make sure to go to Coachella’s second weekend or watch the live stream on YouTube on Sunday night (April 21).

Click inside to check out the full set list…

1. Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

2. God Is a Woman

3. Bad Idea

4. Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored – with NSYNC

5. Tearin’ Up My Heart – with NSYNC

6. R.E.M. (Wake Up)

7. Be Alright

8. Sweetener

9. Side to Side – with Nicki Minaj

10. Bang Bang – with Nicki Minaj

11. 7 Rings

12. Love Me Harder

13. Breathin’

14. Needy

15. Right There

16. Break Your Heart Right Back

17. Mo Money Mo Problems – with Diddy and Mase

18. NASA

19. Everytime

20. Goodnight n Go

21. The Light is Coming

22. Into You

23. Dangerous Woman

24. Break Free

25. No Tears Left to Cry

26. Thank U, Next