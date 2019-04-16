Alex Rodriguez Talks About Planning Proposal to Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (April 16) in New York City.

The 43-year-old former baseball player revealed how he practiced his proposal to fiancee Jennifer Lopez in the days leading up to the big moment.

“I planned it for about six months. It was on the beach in the Bahamas. I had the ring, but what was interesting, in the three days prior to me going down on one knee and getting engaged, I had rehearsed three days in a row. I wanted the sunset to be perfect,” he said.

Alex revealed he had his assistant with him each time and they timed the sunset each day.

“So, I kinda came out at around 6:29 and said, this is the time I’m going to do it and it worked out well,” he said.