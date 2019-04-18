Top Stories
Chris Evans' Answer to 'Who Is the Avengers' Biggest Enemy' Isn't 'Thanos'!

Anne Hathaway Quit Being Vegan After Going Out to Dinner With This A-List Celeb

Thu, 18 April 2019 at 3:35 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Chris Evans Assemble in Shanghai for 'Avengers: Endgame'!

Chris Hemsworth & Chris Evans Assemble in Shanghai for 'Avengers: Endgame'!

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans flash a smile in their suits while attending the special fan event for their film Avengers: Endgame on Thursday (April 18) in Shanghai, China.

The co-stars were joined at the event by their other cast mates Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner, the film’s co-directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as producer Kevin Feige.

In case you missed it, The Avengers recently got together for a segment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where they answered questions about the movie and their characters – Watch it here!

The movie will hit theaters in just a few weeks on April 26. Stay tuned to find out what happens after the snap in Infinity War.
