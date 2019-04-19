Fri, 19 April 2019 at 4:20 pm
This Is Why Kodak Black Unintentionally Drove Into Canada & Got Arrested
- Kodak Black‘s GPS is reportedly to blame for leading him to his arrest. – TMZ
- This is first look at the final season of iZombie! – Just Jared Jr
- Some people are talking about Olivia Munn‘s outfit… – Lainey Gossip
- Pete Davidson is living with who? – DListed
- Here’s how Teresa Giudice is reacting to Joe Guidice‘s deportation appeal getting rejected… – TooFab
- This has us excited to see Rocketman! – Towleroad
- Here’s how the cast of Riverdale got their roles. – J-14
Posted to: Kodak Black, Newsies
- Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
- Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
- Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
- Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
- Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr