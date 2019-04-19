Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 4:20 pm

This Is Why Kodak Black Unintentionally Drove Into Canada & Got Arrested

This Is Why Kodak Black Unintentionally Drove Into Canada & Got Arrested
  • Kodak Black‘s GPS is reportedly to blame for leading him to his arrest. – TMZ
  • This is first look at the final season of iZombie! – Just Jared Jr
  • Some people are talking about Olivia Munn‘s outfit… – Lainey Gossip
  • Pete Davidson is living with who? – DListed
  • Here’s how Teresa Giudice is reacting to Joe Guidice‘s deportation appeal getting rejected… – TooFab
  • This has us excited to see Rocketman! – Towleroad
  • Here’s how the cast of Riverdale got their roles. – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kodak Black, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr