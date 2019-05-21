Hailey Bieber Keeps It Chic in Oversized Blazer for Lunch in LA
Hailey Bieber shows off her business-chic style while heading out for an errand run!
The 22-year-old model was spotted out and about on Sunday (May 19) in Los Angeles.
She paired her oversized black blazer with a black crop top, rolled-up blue jeans, a black and silver belt, white sneakers, stylish black shades, earrings and necklaces, and a white purse.
Hailey styled her hair into a low bun pulled together with a black scrunchie.
She first stopped at Samy’s Camera before meeting up with a friend for lunch.
The day before, Hailey attended the Levi’s 501 Day celebration event.