Abby Lee Miller Celebrates at 'Dance Moms' Party in Wheelchair Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller is celebrating amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

The 53-year-old Dance Moms star attended Lifetime’s Summer Luau on Monday night (May 20) at the W Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Abby, who was diagnosed last year with Burkitt lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was seen smiling and posing for pictures in a wheelchair on the red carpet.

“Mr Bob Fosse there are no words to describe the impact you have had on the world of Dance! ‘It’s all in the timing’” she wrote on her Instagram.

We are wishing Abby good health.