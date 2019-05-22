Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 11:58 am

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross Couple Up For 'The Gentleman's Evening' Dinner Event in Cannes

Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross Couple Up For 'The Gentleman's Evening' Dinner Event in Cannes

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross keep close together while arriving at the Chopard and Annabel’s The Gentleman’s Evening dinner event at the Hotel Martinez on Tuesday night (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The longtime couple changed up their looks after attending the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earlier in the day.

Brooklyn and Hana were joined by engaged couple Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire, as well as Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The event celebrated this year’s Cannes Film Festival, bringing together the film industry’s up-and-coming and already-established talent.

15+ pictures inside of Brooklyn Beckham, Pixie Lott and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 01
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 02
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 03
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 04
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 05
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 06
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 07
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 08
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 09
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 10
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 11
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 12
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 13
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 14
brooklyn beckham pixie lott thomas sangster gent evening cannes 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Oliver Cheshire, Pixie Lott, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr