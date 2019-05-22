Brooklyn Beckham & Hana Cross Couple Up For 'The Gentleman's Evening' Dinner Event in Cannes

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross keep close together while arriving at the Chopard and Annabel’s The Gentleman’s Evening dinner event at the Hotel Martinez on Tuesday night (May 21) in Cannes, France.

The longtime couple changed up their looks after attending the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earlier in the day.

Brooklyn and Hana were joined by engaged couple Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire, as well as Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The event celebrated this year’s Cannes Film Festival, bringing together the film industry’s up-and-coming and already-established talent.

