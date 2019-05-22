Jessica Chastain Dishes On Which Celeb Inspired Her Alien Character's Look in 'Dark Phoenix'

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain pose together for a few pics at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix fan event held at Picturehouse Central on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in London.

The two stars were joined by Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy for the exclusive event.

While chatting with Empire Magazine, Jessica opened up about the inspiration behind her character’s look for the film – Tilda Swinton.

“We tested a bunch of different looks,” she shared. “At first, there was this idea that she would be ethereal … like an angel. And open. I’m not wearing makeup, which opens the face, opens my eyes. You fall into it in a trusting way. She has to look otherworldly, yet human. Which why the person I thought about is Tilda Swinton.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

FYI: Sophie wore a Louis Vuitton top.