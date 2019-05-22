Top Stories
Wendy Williams' Son &amp; Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Wendy Williams' Son & Estranged Husband Get Into Physical Fight

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Gwendoline Christie Predicted the 'Game of Thrones' Ending Years Ago!

Zoe Kravitz &amp; Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Are Married! (Report)

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Who Will Inherit Nipsey Hussle's Fortune?

Wed, 22 May 2019 at 3:48 pm

Jessica Chastain Dishes On Which Celeb Inspired Her Alien Character's Look in 'Dark Phoenix'

Jessica Chastain Dishes On Which Celeb Inspired Her Alien Character's Look in 'Dark Phoenix'

Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain pose together for a few pics at the X-Men: Dark Phoenix fan event held at Picturehouse Central on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in London.

The two stars were joined by Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy for the exclusive event.

While chatting with Empire Magazine, Jessica opened up about the inspiration behind her character’s look for the film – Tilda Swinton.

“We tested a bunch of different looks,” she shared. “At first, there was this idea that she would be ethereal … like an angel. And open. I’m not wearing makeup, which opens the face, opens my eyes. You fall into it in a trusting way. She has to look otherworldly, yet human. Which why the person I thought about is Tilda Swinton.”

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on June 7th.

FYI: Sophie wore a Louis Vuitton top.
Just Jared on Facebook
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 01
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 02
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 03
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 04
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 05
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 06
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 07
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 08
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 09
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 10
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 11
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 12
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 13
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 14
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 15
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 16
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 17
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 18
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 19
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 20
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 21
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 22
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 23
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 24
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 25
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 26
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 27
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 28
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 29
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 30
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 31
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 32
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 33
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 34
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 35
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 36
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 37
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 38
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 39
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 40
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 41
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 42
sophie turner auditory thing xmen fan photocall 43

Photos: GettyGetty
Posted to: James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jay-Z is being sued by a Roc Nation boxer for serious brain injuries - TMZ
  • Is a Katy Keene and Riverdale crossover in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter backtracks on his "inappropriate" comment about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • This BTS member just donated thousands of dollars for school scholarships - Just Jared Jr