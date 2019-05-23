Cheryl Burke is Married! Dancer Ties the Knot with Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is married!

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro married longtime love Matthew Lawrence on Thursday afternoon (May 23) at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

Cheryl was photographed arriving at the venue looking so stunning in a white gown, diamond necklace, and a veil in her hair.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends that included Adam Rippon, Kristi Yamaguchi, Emmitt Smith, and Juan Pablo DiPace.

Leah Remini served as Cheryl‘s Maid of Honor.

Matt asked Cheryl to marry him on her 34th birthday back in May 2018.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

15+ pictures inside of Cheryl Burke arriving at her wedding…