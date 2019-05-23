Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 9:40 pm

Cheryl Burke is Married! Dancer Ties the Knot with Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is Married! Dancer Ties the Knot with Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke is married!

The 35-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro married longtime love Matthew Lawrence on Thursday afternoon (May 23) at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif.

Cheryl was photographed arriving at the venue looking so stunning in a white gown, diamond necklace, and a veil in her hair.

The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends that included Adam Rippon, Kristi Yamaguchi, Emmitt Smith, and Juan Pablo DiPace.

Leah Remini served as Cheryl‘s Maid of Honor.

Matt asked Cheryl to marry him on her 34th birthday back in May 2018.

Congrats to the newlyweds!

15+ pictures inside of Cheryl Burke arriving at her wedding…
Just Jared on Facebook
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 01
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 02
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 03
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 04
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 05
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 06
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 07
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 08
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 09
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 10
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 11
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 12
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 13
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 14
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 15
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 16
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 17
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 18
cheryl burke is married dancer ties the knot with matthew lawrence 19

Photos: Backgrid USA, Getty
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr