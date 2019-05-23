Dakota Johnson Steps Out for Some Mid-Week Pampering

Dakota Johnson relaxes while getting her nails done at a salon on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Los Angeles.

Before her pampering session, the 29-year-old actress was spotted picking up a smoothie at Earthbar.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota got her big break as Anastasia Steele in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey and actress Emilia Clarke just opened up about why she didn’t take the role.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Rachel Comey pants and a Fitbit fitness tracker.

45+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson stepping out in L.A…