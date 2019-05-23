Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods &amp; Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 10:34 pm

Dakota Johnson Steps Out for Some Mid-Week Pampering

Dakota Johnson Steps Out for Some Mid-Week Pampering

Dakota Johnson relaxes while getting her nails done at a salon on Wednesday afternoon (May 22) in Los Angeles.

Before her pampering session, the 29-year-old actress was spotted picking up a smoothie at Earthbar.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

Dakota got her big break as Anastasia Steele in the movie Fifty Shades of Grey and actress Emilia Clarke just opened up about why she didn’t take the role.

FYI: Dakota is wearing Rachel Comey pants and a Fitbit fitness tracker.

45+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson stepping out in L.A…

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson mid week pampering 01
dakota johnson mid week pampering 02
dakota johnson mid week pampering 03
dakota johnson mid week pampering 04
dakota johnson mid week pampering 05
dakota johnson mid week pampering 06
dakota johnson mid week pampering 07
dakota johnson mid week pampering 08
dakota johnson mid week pampering 09
dakota johnson mid week pampering 10
dakota johnson mid week pampering 11
dakota johnson mid week pampering 12
dakota johnson mid week pampering 13
dakota johnson mid week pampering 14
dakota johnson mid week pampering 15
dakota johnson mid week pampering 16
dakota johnson mid week pampering 17
dakota johnson mid week pampering 18
dakota johnson mid week pampering 19
dakota johnson mid week pampering 20
dakota johnson mid week pampering 21
dakota johnson mid week pampering 22
dakota johnson mid week pampering 23
dakota johnson mid week pampering 24
dakota johnson mid week pampering 25
dakota johnson mid week pampering 26
dakota johnson mid week pampering 27
dakota johnson mid week pampering 28
dakota johnson mid week pampering 29
dakota johnson mid week pampering 30
dakota johnson mid week pampering 31
dakota johnson mid week pampering 32
dakota johnson mid week pampering 33
dakota johnson mid week pampering 34
dakota johnson mid week pampering 35
dakota johnson mid week pampering 36
dakota johnson mid week pampering 37
dakota johnson mid week pampering 38
dakota johnson mid week pampering 39
dakota johnson mid week pampering 40
dakota johnson mid week pampering 41
dakota johnson mid week pampering 42
dakota johnson mid week pampering 43
dakota johnson mid week pampering 44
dakota johnson mid week pampering 45
dakota johnson mid week pampering 46

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Elizabeth Warren is not happy about the Game of Thrones finale - TMZ
  • This singer attended the launch party for Kylie Skin - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor once brought a hooker to Thanksgiving dinner with his kids - TooFab
  • Storm Reid would love to work with this Oscar-winner - Just Jared Jr