Sophie Turner Shows Off New Bangs on 'Graham Norton Show'

Sophie Turner is sporting a brand new hairstyle for her appearance on The Graham Norton Show showing off her new hairstyle in London, England this week.

The 23-year-old actress showed off the cute new style while promoting her new film, Dark Phoenix, with co-stars Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy

Earlier this week, Sophie was spotted at the fan event and photo call for the film.

You can catch Sophie‘s interview this Friday on BBC One!