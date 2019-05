'Terminator: Dark Fate' - New Poster Revealed!

The new poster for the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate has been released by Paramount Pictures!

The movie is set to take place after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but not many plot details are known apart from that.

The upcoming Terminator installment directed by Tim Miller stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

Last month, several official photos from the upcoming movie were released.

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019. Make sure you go check it out!