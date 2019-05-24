Top Stories
Leaving Netflix in June 2019 - See Which Titles Are Being Removed!

Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Wendy Williams Is Facing Even More Family Drama!

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 8:35 am

New to Netflix in June 2019 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows to Stream!

There’s some good news for Netflix watchers: a whole bunch of movies and TV shows are coming to the streaming service beginning on June 1.

Plenty of beloved movie titles – including Magic Mike, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet – are coming to Netflix in the coming weeks.

There are also some fan favorite TV shows on this list – so we can bet your summer will be full of streaming.

Click here to see which titles are being removed from Netflix in June.

Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows coming to Netflix in June…

June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos los saben

June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City

June 8
Berlin, I Love You

June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx

June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42

June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

June 16
Cop Car

June 17
The Missing: Season 3
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill

June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy

June 20
Le Chant du Loup

June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3

June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2

June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper

June 27
Answer for Heaven

June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One

June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5
