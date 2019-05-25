Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

Kendall Jenner Bares Bikini Body, Rides a Jet Ski in Monaco

What's Going On Between Drake &amp; Mallory Edens? Here's What You Need to Know

What's Going On Between Drake & Mallory Edens? Here's What You Need to Know

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Moby Publicly Apologizes to Natalie Portman - Read His Statement

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Bebe Rexha Has a Body Positive Message for Her Haters

Sat, 25 May 2019 at 7:23 pm

Orlando Bloom Goes Bright & Colorful for Flight Home from Cannes Film Festival

Orlando Bloom Goes Bright & Colorful for Flight Home from Cannes Film Festival

Orlando Bloom makes his way through the airport as he headed towards his flight on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Nice, France.

The 42-year-old actor kept things cozy in a bright orange hoodie and matching sweatpants along with a black hat and sunglasses as he headed to his flight out of France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom

Orlando has been in France for the past few days to attended parties and events held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

A few days ago, Orlando joined Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet the And We Go Green documentary premiere.
Just Jared on Facebook
orlando bloom bright colorful for flight home from cannes 01
orlando bloom bright colorful for flight home from cannes 02
orlando bloom bright colorful for flight home from cannes 03
orlando bloom bright colorful for flight home from cannes 04
orlando bloom bright colorful for flight home from cannes 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Orlando Bloom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • There's a happy update about one of the prisoners freed by Kim Kardashian - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift is sharing the soundtrack to "her story" - Just Jared Jr
  • Aaron Carter is backtracking on his comments about Michael Jackson - TooFab
  • Calum Worthy's biggest fan is a celebrity - Just Jared Jr