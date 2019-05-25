Orlando Bloom Goes Bright & Colorful for Flight Home from Cannes Film Festival

Orlando Bloom makes his way through the airport as he headed towards his flight on Saturday afternoon (May 25) in Nice, France.

The 42-year-old actor kept things cozy in a bright orange hoodie and matching sweatpants along with a black hat and sunglasses as he headed to his flight out of France.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom



Orlando has been in France for the past few days to attended parties and events held during the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

A few days ago, Orlando joined Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet the And We Go Green documentary premiere.