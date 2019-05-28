Lili Reinhart Joins 'Legally Blonde' Stars at Cinespia Screening

Lili Reinhart and Tommy Dorfman were just two of the stars at Cinespia screening of Legally Blonde at Hollywood Forever Cemetery over the weekend.

The two young stars were joined by friends, as well as Lili‘s co-stars Hart Denton and Cole Sprouse, who are not pictured.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

Stars from the film, Jessica Cauffiel, Meredith Scott Lynn and Alanna Ubach, were also at the screening which was presented by Amazon Studios.

If you missed it, check out Reese Witherspoon‘s latest interview where she updated fans on plans for the third film.